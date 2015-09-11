Savvy Social Security Planning for Woman Events to be Presented by Dr. Judith Gerhart

Dr. Judith Gerhart CFP, CDFA will present “Savvy Social Security Planning for Women” Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast and Wednesday, October 21, 2015 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with refreshments at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, California, 93101.
Dr. Gerhart will share with attendees what they may need to know about retirement income and social security.
For one hour, she will illustrate how to determine when to initiate social security, identify special options that people are eligible for and share where a person can obtain a free illustration.
For more information on this event and to reserve a seat, call 805.388.4776 or email [email protected].
— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Dr. Judith Gerhart.