Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:13 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Savvy Social Security Planning for Woman Events to be Presented by Dr. Judith Gerhart

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Dr. Judith Gerhart | September 11, 2015 | 3:16 p.m.

Dr. Judith Gerhart CFP, CDFA will present “Savvy Social Security Planning for Women” Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast and Wednesday, October 21, 2015 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with refreshments at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, California, 93101.

Dr. Gerhart will share with attendees what they may need to know about retirement income and social security.

For one hour, she will illustrate how to determine when to initiate social security, identify special options that people are eligible for and share where a person can obtain a free illustration.

For more information on this event and to reserve a seat, call 805.388.4776 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Dr. Judith Gerhart.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 