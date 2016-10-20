Sawyer Rhodes Goes Off for 10 Goals; Santa Barbara Wins Channel League Title

Water Polo

Four years ago, they were getting knocked around in the pool and absorbing losses as freshman water polo players on the varsity at Santa Barbara High.

On Thursday, seniors Sawyer Rhodes, Adam Gross and Chris Gaffney showed how much they’ve grown and raised their game. They were full of pride as they celebrated a Channel League championship on Senior Day at the Santa Barbara pool

Rhodes played like he was on a mission, firing in 10 goals in a 13-9 victory over Ventura that clinched the title. The Dons improve to 6-0 (17-7 overall), with two remaining league games against San Marcos and Buena.

“It means so much,” said Rhodes, who’s verbally committed to Stanford. “We had two years of getting our butts kicked. We learned a lot and I think that’s why we’re league champions because (coach Mark) Walsh put us in when we were so young.”

Said Gross: “It feels amazing, me, Sawyer and Chris Gaffney staying together all four years. It really means a lot to finish the season strong with Jack Rottman and Connor O’Keefe stepping up. It’s a real great thing as a team.”

Rhodes’ finishing touch was as sizzling as the weather on Thursday. He scored all of Santa Barbara’s goals in a 4-1 first period, tallied his fifth for a 7-1 Dons lead in the second period, buried four more in the third and capped the most productive day of his career with a sizzling skip shot from long distance in the fourth period to beat the shot clock and end the scoring.

“To get 10 on senior night was something special,” Rhodes said. “One of my teammates said it was like Kobe Bryant’s final game.”

Gross said Ventura’s decision to guard Rhodes with one defender made it possible for him to get off several shots.

“With Sawyer, when there’s one guy on him you always want to try to get him the ball. He’s always going to get open. That’s what I look for in every game — look for Sawyer on his drives, he gets open every time. And that’s what I did.”

Said Walsh: “He had it going. He’s so fast. He created a lot off the counterattack, off his drive and, obviously, on the 6 on 5; he’s a really good shooter. We needed all of them.”

A Rhodes breakaway gave the Dons an 11-4 lead going into the fourth period. Then things got interesting as Ventura took advantage of Santa Barbara foul trouble and scored three unanswered goals, two coming on penalty shots and the third on a power play.

Freshman Chase Raisin restored order for the Dons with a goal with 1:41 left.

Ventura scored twice more before Rhodes finished with his brilliant skip shot.

Rhodes added three steals and drew three ejections, Jacob Castillo and Jack Rottman each scored a goal, Gross had two assists and two blocks, and senior goalie Will McManigal was solid, making 11 saves, including a blocked penalty shot.

Peyton Collins had five goals, three assists and three steals, and . Robert Rose scored three goals for Ventura (17-4, 2-3)

Walsh said it’s been special watching Rhodes, Gross and Gaffney pay their dues and grow into standout players over the four years.

“That’s what’s been really cool,” he said. “Tying last year for the league championship and winning this year was really great because of what these guys had gone through. It wasn’t like they showed up and they were great. They didn’t make the playoffs for two years and we lost a lot of games by a lot. It was rough, but we knew we’d be good at some point. They’re a very talented group, and I’m extremely lucky to be able to coach that group of guys.

“Four years ago they decided to come here and we told them we’re going to ride their coat tails for the last few weeks here and see what kind of legacy they can leave. It’s been fun to be a part of it.”