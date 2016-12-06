Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Sawyer Rhodes is Channel League Water Polo MVP

Stanford-bound player is Santa Barbara High's all-time leading goal scorer; San Marcos has 3 players on all-league first team

Channel League MVP Sawyer Rhodes scored 370 goals in his four-year career at Santa Barbara High. Click to view larger
Channel League MVP Sawyer Rhodes scored 370 goals in his four-year career at Santa Barbara High. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 6, 2016 | 12:49 p.m.

When it came to scoring goals, Sawyer Rhodes was the go-to player for the Santa Barbara High boys water polo.

The senior scored 147 goals in 26 games this season, leading the Dons to the Channel League title and the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Sawyer was honored as the Channel League's MVP.

In his four-year career at Santa Barbara, Rhodes scored 370 goals, ranking him first on the all-time list of one of the premier water polo programs in Southern California. 

After a brilliant high school career, Rhodes is headed to Stanford next fall.

Sawyer's Santa Barbara teammates Adam Gross and Jack Rottman were named to the all-league first team. Gross had 84 assists this season and finished his career with a program-best 244. Rottman was the Dons' second leading goal scorer.

San Marcos, which overcame a slow start to league and finished in second place, put three players on the first team: Spencer Wood, Miles Cole and Jesse Morrison. All three signed letters of intent to Division 1 schools, Wood and Morrison with UCSB and Cole with Princeton.

From Dos Pueblos, Taylor Gustason and Dylan Elliott earned first-team honors.

All-Channel League 2016 Boys Water Polo

MVP: Sawyer Rhodes, Santa Barbara  (12)

First team:

Name, School, (grade)

Jack Rottman, Santa Barbara (12)

Adam Gross, Santa Barbara (12)

Spencer Wood, San Marcos (12)

Miles Cole, San Marcos (12)

Jesse Morrison, San Marcos (12)

Peyton Collins, Ventura (11)

Taylor Gustason, Dos Pueblos (12)

Dylan Elliott, Dos Pueblos (12)

Second Team:

Evan Blix,  Santa Barbara (11)

Adam Fuller, San Marcos (12)

Robert Rose, Ventura (12)

Ryan McCombs, Ventura (11)

Lance Faussett, Ventura (12)

Russel Hiezuenga, Ventura (12)

Jason Teng, Dos Pueblos (11)

Ethan Parrish, Dos Pueblos (9)

Miles Burleigh, Buena (10)

Honorable Mention:

Jacob Castillo, Santa Barbara (11)

Will McManigal, Santa Barbara (12)

Connor O'Keefe, Santa Barbara (12)

Ben Spievak, San Marcos (12)

Trevor Ricci, San Marcos (10)

Michael Young , Ventura (12)

Nick Senhon, Ventura (12)

Ben Cable, Dos Pueblos (12)

Wyatt Meckelborg, Dos Pueblos (10)

Daniel Mclean, Buena (10)

Danny Guzman, Buena (10)

Adam Ontiveros, Buena (11)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 