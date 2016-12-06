Sawyer Rhodes is Channel League Water Polo MVP

Water Polo

Stanford-bound player is Santa Barbara High's all-time leading goal scorer; San Marcos has 3 players on all-league first team

When it came to scoring goals, Sawyer Rhodes was the go-to player for the Santa Barbara High boys water polo.

The senior scored 147 goals in 26 games this season, leading the Dons to the Channel League title and the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Sawyer was honored as the Channel League's MVP.

In his four-year career at Santa Barbara, Rhodes scored 370 goals, ranking him first on the all-time list of one of the premier water polo programs in Southern California.

After a brilliant high school career, Rhodes is headed to Stanford next fall.

Sawyer's Santa Barbara teammates Adam Gross and Jack Rottman were named to the all-league first team. Gross had 84 assists this season and finished his career with a program-best 244. Rottman was the Dons' second leading goal scorer.

San Marcos, which overcame a slow start to league and finished in second place, put three players on the first team: Spencer Wood, Miles Cole and Jesse Morrison. All three signed letters of intent to Division 1 schools, Wood and Morrison with UCSB and Cole with Princeton.

From Dos Pueblos, Taylor Gustason and Dylan Elliott earned first-team honors.

All-Channel League 2016 Boys Water Polo

MVP: Sawyer Rhodes, Santa Barbara (12)

First team:

Name, School, (grade)

Jack Rottman, Santa Barbara (12)

Adam Gross, Santa Barbara (12)

Spencer Wood, San Marcos (12)

Miles Cole, San Marcos (12)

Jesse Morrison, San Marcos (12)

Peyton Collins, Ventura (11)

Taylor Gustason, Dos Pueblos (12)

Dylan Elliott, Dos Pueblos (12)

Second Team:

Evan Blix, Santa Barbara (11)

Adam Fuller, San Marcos (12)

Robert Rose, Ventura (12)

Ryan McCombs, Ventura (11)

Lance Faussett, Ventura (12)

Russel Hiezuenga, Ventura (12)

Jason Teng, Dos Pueblos (11)

Ethan Parrish, Dos Pueblos (9)

Miles Burleigh, Buena (10)

Honorable Mention:

Jacob Castillo, Santa Barbara (11)

Will McManigal, Santa Barbara (12)

Connor O'Keefe, Santa Barbara (12)

Ben Spievak, San Marcos (12)

Trevor Ricci, San Marcos (10)

Michael Young , Ventura (12)

Nick Senhon, Ventura (12)

Ben Cable, Dos Pueblos (12)

Wyatt Meckelborg, Dos Pueblos (10)

Daniel Mclean, Buena (10)

Danny Guzman, Buena (10)

Adam Ontiveros, Buena (11)