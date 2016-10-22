Sawyer Rhodes Pours in Another 10 for Santa Barbara

Water Polo

Sawyer Rhodes was "goal-don" again for the Santa Barbara High boys water polo team.

The Stanford commit scored 10 goals for the second straight game to lead a short-handed Dons team to an 15-11 non-league win over visiting Esperanza on Saturday.

Rhodes poured in 10 goals in a Channel League title-clinching victory over Ventura on Thursday. On Saturday, he added two assists, four steals and earned three ejections to go with his scoring.

Adam Gross also played a big role with the team missing three starters. He scored four goals and had two assists. Evan Blix had a team-high four assists.

Santa Barbara (18-7) plays at San Marcos on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

