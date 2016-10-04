Sawyer Rhodes Powers Santa Barbara Past Ventura

Water Polo

Sawyer Rhodes was a force at both ends of the pool, leading Santa Barbara High to a 10-8 boys water polo win over Ventura in a Channel League game on Tuesday.

Rhodes scored six goals and drew five ejections, and made four steals in the road win.

Evan Blix had five steals to go with a goal and Adam Gross had a goal and five assists for the Dons.

Santa Barbara improves to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in league play. The Dons host Servite on Friday at 3 p.m.

