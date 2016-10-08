Sawyer Rhodes Sets Record in Santa Barbara Win

Water Polo

Sawyer Rhodes became Santa Barbara High's career goal-scoring leader after pouring in eight goals in a 15-11 non-league water polo win over Vista of San Diego on Saturday at the Dons' pool.

Rhodes has 317 goals, surpassing Tyler Wilson, who held the record for the past 12 years.

Jack Rottman added four goals and Adam Gross dished out four assists.

The Dons dominated in the first half, rolling to an 11-4 lead.

Santa Barbara travels to Buena on Tuesday.

