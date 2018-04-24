Lompoc Landscape Contest Puts Flowers in The Mix

The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission's annual Say It With Flowers yard beautification contest is underway with nominations of residences and businesses in the city of Lompoc being accepted through May 11. The judging period runs May 15-June 1.

Front yards will be judged on various factors including visual appeal and maintenance. Backyards are not eligible for judging. Flowers should be part of the landscaping, per the contest theme.

Nominations can be made by calling Diane Najera, 875-8034.

Homes and businesses not nominated might still be considered by contest judges for prize contention. Judging will be done by members of the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.

Winners and honorable mention recipients will be announced June 19 at the 5th Annual Appreciation & Awards Presentation Program, 6-8 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.