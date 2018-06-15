Say Oui, Oui to Santa Barbara French Festival

The community is invited to celebrate the resilient, rich and entertaining French culture at the 30th Annual French Festival, July 14-15 at Santa Barbara’s Oak Park. The French Festival helps fund Center Stage Theatre and Speaking of Stories year-round.

For two days, Santa Barbara celebrates its nickname “the American Riviera,” in the free family event that transform Oak Park.

Featuring food, wine, mimosas, crepes, pastries, music, dance, and the famous Canine Cavalcade, the festival is produced by Center Stage Theater and Speaking of Stories, two nonprofit organizations fostering the arts in Santa Barbara.

The entertainment kicks off at 11 a.m. on three different stages and continues non-stop until 7 p.m. both days. The stages will be filled with dance and music from more than 30 different acts including performances, audience participation and instruction.

The favorites return every year: Tango, Django Reinhardt tributes, and the Femme Fatales Drag Revue. There will be can-can and French Polynesian dancers, West African Belly dancing, and French arias.

An entire stage will be dedicated to the Accordion International Music Society of Santa Barbara, with a dance floor for those who’d like to take a spin to the accordion melodies.

In addition to French cuisine and music, festival highlights include Pétanque games; a demonstration of period armored combat; the French Conversation Booth, and vendors selling French tablecloths.

Youngsters can try the droid scavenger hunt, have their faces painted or meet Jellie Beanz, the grand marshalette of the Canine Cavalcade.

The French Festival is on-leash-dog-friendly, so humans are encouraged to bring along their dog-and-people-friendly canine family members.

The Annual Canine Cavalcade — for people and their pets — is at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cavalcade begins at the base of the Eiffel Tower and culminates on the Eiffel Stage, where each participant enjoys a moment in the spotlight. There is even a costume contest.

Sponsors include Santa Barbara Travel, Kronenbourg 1664, Perrier, The Santa Barbara Independent, Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants, Diabolo French Soda, HiddenProvence.com, Tent Merchants, DSR Audio, and EdHat.

For complete details on the performers, food, crafts, shopping and activities, visit FrenchFestival.com.

— Nathan Quinney for the Santa Barbara French Festival.