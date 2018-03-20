Say Yes to Designer Dresses at Bargain Prices

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West in Montecito is holding a sale of new, designer women’s wedding gowns and formal dresses, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 24.
The sale will take place at the Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta.
Originally priced from $300-$1,900, the dresses and gowns (performance, Quincenera, prom), in a variety of colors, are priced from $25 to a maximum of $199.
Sizes 2-26 are available.
There is no entry fee, and free parking is available in the rear lot of the community center.
For more information, call 770-3158.
— Sam McCabe Music Academy of the West Women’s Auxiliary.