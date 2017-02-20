SB 805 Water Polo Club 14U Boys Win Winterfest Title

The Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club's 14-under boys squad won the gold medal at the annual Winterfest Tournament held in Orange County over the weekend.
Playing a round-robin final on Sunday the 14U’s tied perennial power Commerce 9-9 and then defeated Los Alamitos 10-9 and Admiral 12-11 to emerge with the Gold.
Led by coaches Cathy Neushul and Keith Leggett, the 14’s include Bruce Boschke, Ryan Drake, Kai Edick, Rex Goodner, Deacon Hill, Thomas Leggett, Michael Neushul, Sean O’Brien, and Jack Taylor.
Neushul called the 14's “a young team that is progressing toward the goal placing in the top division at the 2017 National Junior Olympics.”