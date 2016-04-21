SB 805 Water Polo Club Captures Three State Championships

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club struck gold in three divisions at the 2016 California State Cup Finals in Riverside County last weekend.

The club won the girls 14-, 16- and 18-under state championships.

Led by coaches Cathy Neushul and John Roemer, the 14U girls defeated Foothill 11-1, SET 13-3, and Stanford 16-0 to advance first in their bracket. Santa Barbara rounded with Huntington Beach in the semifinals, winning 13-5, and then crushed perennial power Foothill 13-6.

Santa Barbara’s team includes Riley Christen, Angie Drake, Shannon Connelly, Abigail Hendrix, Claire Kronen, Cassidy Miller, Megan Musick, Ella Prentice, Jewel Roemer, and Sabina Shackelford. Anna Cable was in goal for the 14s.

The 14s added the State Cup to their 2015 TYR Cup and now look forward to the San Diego Cup, National Club Championships, and National Junior Olympics.

Santa Barbara’s 16U's, defending 2015 National Junior Olympic Champions, made it clear that their dominant trend amongst the nation’s elite water polo clubs is continuing. The 16s defeated SET Pink (11-2), Bruin (7-1), and Diablo (10-3) to win their bracket. Santa Barbara crushed SET 10-4 in the semis and then won a tighter 9-6 battle with 680 of Northern California for their second straight state championship.

Led by Cathy Neushul and John Roemer, the 16s Lili Rose Akin, Paige Hauschild, Abby Hill, Olivia Kistler, Ryann Neushul, Thea Neushul, Sarah Owens, Grace Raisin, Georgia Ransone, and Piper Smith. Sophie Trumbull was in goal for the 16s.

Santa Barbara’s 18U team, many of whom are fresh off training with the Dutch Junior and Youth National Teams, were primed to deliver at the first major tournament of the club season. The 18s defeated Santa Clara 13-3, Corona del Mar 12-7, and Rose Bowl Black 11-3, to win their bracket. Santa Barbara overcame a tough SET team 7-5 in the semifinal match and defeated powerhouse Socal 10-6 for the title and their second straight State Championship.

Led by Cathy Neushul the 18s included Kate Coski, Kristina Garcia, Paige Hauschild, Grace Heck, Lara Kostruba, Amelia Meckelborg, Meagan McKillican, Ryann Neushul, Brittany Prentice, Jessee Ransone, Toni Shackelford, and Britni Tisdale. Sophie Trumbull was in goal for the 18s.

Santa Barbara’s senior team includes a number of players who concluded stellar high school careers and are moving forward to compete for elite NCAA Division I programs in the fall. They include Kate Coski (Sam Marcos/UCSB), Kristina Garcia (Santa Barbara /Cal), Lara Kostruba (Santa Barbara High/Brown), and Jessee Ransone (Santa Barbara High /UCSD).

The 18s now set their sights on the 2016 National Club Championships.