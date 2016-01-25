SB 805 Water Polo Club’s 14B Girls Win Tournament Title

Youth Sports

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club's Girls 14-under B team captured the 14U Coed Division championship at the club's inaugural 805 Cup tournament over the weekend in Ventura County.

In a defensive battle, the 805 14U Girls defeated Pride B Boys of Westlake, 3-2, in the gold-medal game. The club's other tournament victories came against the South Coast Boys White, CHAWP (Chino Hills) Girls and the International Water Polo Club of Los Alamitos in the semifinals at Thousand Oaks High.

The 805 team is coached by Megan Lindert and Kelsey Hendrix. Team members include Faith Chloe Spievak, Caroline Courtois, Elise Power, Madeline Choi, Kelly Meckelborg, Charlize Winter, Emma Engmyr, Isabella Godlis, Morgan McKillican and goalie Faith Tedesco.

The 805 tournament brought in 34 teams from all over Southern California. Santa Barbara 805 fielded six teams.

In other divisions, Santa Barbara 805's 14A Girls placed fourth and the 14A Boys finished seventh in the 14 Boys Division; 805's 14 Coed team placed 11th; the coed 12U team placed seventh and the 10U team played two exhibition games vs. Pride Water Polo Club.

Santa Barbara’s team are preparing for the 2016 National Club Championship and National Junior Olympics held in the spring and summer.