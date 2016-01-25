Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:42 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

SB 805 Water Polo Club’s 14B Girls Win Tournament Title

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club 14B Girls team went 4-0 in the inaugural 805 Cup. Click to view larger
The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club 14B Girls team went 4-0 in the inaugural 805 Cup. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, for the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club | January 25, 2016 | 4:13 p.m.

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club's Girls 14-under B team captured the 14U Coed Division championship at the club's inaugural 805 Cup tournament over the weekend in Ventura County.

In a defensive battle, the 805 14U Girls defeated Pride B Boys of Westlake, 3-2, in the gold-medal game. The club's other tournament victories came against the South Coast Boys White, CHAWP (Chino Hills) Girls and the International Water Polo Club of Los Alamitos in the semifinals at Thousand Oaks High.

The 805 team is coached by Megan Lindert and Kelsey Hendrix. Team members include Faith Chloe Spievak, Caroline Courtois, Elise Power, Madeline Choi, Kelly Meckelborg, Charlize Winter, Emma Engmyr, Isabella Godlis,  Morgan McKillican and goalie Faith Tedesco.

The 805 tournament brought in 34 teams from all over Southern California. Santa Barbara 805 fielded six teams.

In other divisions, Santa Barbara 805's 14A Girls placed fourth and the 14A Boys finished seventh in the 14 Boys Division; 805's 14 Coed team placed 11th; the coed 12U team placed seventh and the 10U team played two exhibition games vs. Pride Water Polo Club.

Santa Barbara’s team are preparing for the 2016 National Club Championship and National Junior Olympics held in the spring and summer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 