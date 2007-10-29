Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
S.B. Airport to Simulate a Major Aircraft Disaster

Several agencies will be participating in this disaster simulation on Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Airport.

By Staff Reports | October 29, 2007 | 2:38 p.m.

A mock disaster will be staged at the Santa Barbara Airport  Tuesday, Oct. 30, starting at 10 a.m.

Several agencies, including Santa Barbara’s emergency services personnel , the city of Goleta  , the Federal Aviation Administration , several airlines, the FBI and UCSB campus police  and medical response team will participate in the full-scale exercise. The purpose of the exercise is for the agencies to practice emergency preparedness in the event of a major aircraft disaster.

Drivers along Hollister Avenue may see some smoke as part of the scenario as the mock disaster is staged. This drill is to test the Santa Barbara Airport Emergency Plan, in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration rules. Federal law requires that this plan be tested every three years with a simulated incident.

