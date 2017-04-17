SB Association of Realtors’ Golf Tourney to Benefit Athletic Round Table

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table has been named the charity beneficiary for the eighth annual Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, May 12 at Glen Annie Golf Course.

“This is awesome,” SBART president Cara Gamberdella said at Monday’s Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. “They do this every year and each year they pick a different non-profit (organization) to benefit. All the benefits from this golf tournament will go to the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

The goal is to raise $75,000.

“It is a huge game changer for us,” Gamberdella said. “We’re incredibly lucky and appreciate to be part it.”

Members of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors were in attendance at Monday’s luncheon.

“We love the Round Table,” Drew Wakefield, events chair for the Association of Realtors and the director of sales and marketing for the Santa Barbara Ramada Inn, told the press luncheon audience. “All the great, incredible, wonderful, young student athletes that the Round Table takes care of and promotes, we could not do that without great people writing checks and sponsoring.”

The May 12 event will include a $2,500 putting contest, cocktail party and silent action. For non-golf participants, admission to the cocktail party $25, which includes one beverage and appetizers.

Wakefield said he had a couple of sponsorship opportunities still available. He can be reached a [email protected]

For more information on the tournament, click HERE