SB Bantam Sharks to Play in Jim Thornton Invitational Final

Football

The Santa Barbara Sharks will play in the Bantam Division final of the Pacific Youth Football League's Jim Thornton Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 11

The Sharks will face the Highland Bulldogs for the title.

Santa Barbara advanced to the final with an 8-0 victory over the Burbank Vikings.

Brody Branstetter and Tru Jones led the defensive effort for the Sharks. Dayzia Mendoza anchored the offensive line.

Santa Barbara's Monty Lopez broke a scoreless game with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

