SB CAN Endorses Kevin Ready for Superior Court Judge

He has more than 30 years of experience in a range of civil, criminal and environmental law.

By Deborah Brasket | May 9, 2008 | 8:54 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Action Network announced Friday its endorsement of Kevin Ready for Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge for the June 3 election.

Much of the focus of SB CAN is related to environmental issues, thus, the group is particularly interested in electing a candidate who has a firm grasp of environmental law and land use policies, including the crucial provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act. Legal issues involving the quality of water, the preservation of agricultural lands and open space, and the protection of endangered species and sensitive habitat are often adjudicated in Superior Court.

With more than 30 years of experience in a broad range of civil, criminal and environmental law, Ready has the experience we are looking for. As senior deputy county counsel for Santa Barbara County for the past 18 years, he has advised the county on matters pertaining to land use, environmental law, real property, public works and transportation law, property taxation, municipal law, building and safety, and litigation. In addition, he served as counsel for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the regional transportation planning agency. A highlight of his career has been his service as executive director of BEACON, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the coastline.

Ready’s record indicates a strong commitment to SB CAN’s core principles of social justice, environmental protection, sustainable transportation, and conservation and expansion of affordable housing. We urge voters to support his candidacy for Superior Court judge.

Deborah Brasket is the Santa Barbara County Action Network’s executive director.

