SB Center for the Performing Arts Announces Distinguished ‘Legends’

Advice

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce the three inaugural Legends to be honored Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015 on stage at The Granada Theatre; philanthropists Sarah and Roger Chrisman of the Community Art Music Association (CAMA) and acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and composer Barry De Vorzon.

The Legends Gala, emceed by local celebrity Alan Thicke, honors individuals and organizations that have illuminated and advanced the performing arts in a significant way and will feature an evening of captivating surprises and extraordinary talent to support Santa Barbara’s culture community.

Barry De Vorzon has had a remarkable career spanning over 50 years in the music industry, and he is best known for writing the classic, instrumental hits "Nadia’s Theme" and "Theme From S.W.A.T."

He has had several other notable achievements as a songwriter, as a composer of major films and TV shows, as a recording artist and as a record producer, music publisher and A&R executive.

De Vorzon has won a Grammy award, six Emmy awards, and he was nominated for an Oscar. Most recently, Barry has created a pioneering new software program for songwriters called Master Writer.

Most importantly, Barry and his wife Jelinda are long-time Santa Barbara residents and have been active contributors to the community and dedicated to supporting many worthwhile non-profits.

Sarah and Roger Chrisman are well known throughout the Central Coast region for their generous philanthropy, and in particular for their support of The Granada Theatre, Opera Santa Barbara, State Street Ballet, the Santa Barbara Symphony and the Maritime Museum.

Sarah served as President of the Board of the SBCPA from 2009–2015, and as a founding board member, she has served the organization for more than a decade in various roles, including acting as vice president and treasurer.

She also serves on the board of Opera Santa Barbara and is the chief financial officer of the Warren and Katharine Schlinger Foundation.

Sarah and Roger share a deeply held belief that art and culture bring people together, and that this connectedness is a very important part of what makes Santa Barbara such a uniquely vibrant community in which to live and work.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest presenting arts organization, is one of The Granada Theatre's eight distinguished resident companies. Bringing the finest classical musicians from around the globe every year to Santa Barbara, CAMA is Santa Barbara’s premier presenter of classical music by the greatest orchestras and musicians from around the world.

It is the direct descendent of the Community Arts Association, which contributed so much to Santa Barbara’s artistic culture during the 1920s and 30s.

“On behalf of the SBCPA, we are thrilled to honor our distinguished inaugural Legends, who have illuminated and advanced the performing arts and culture community in an extraordinary way,” said Craig Springer, SBCPA Chrisman executive director. “The Legends award will commence a new tradition, and we look forward to honoring vibrant individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact for many years to come.”

The Legends Gala will be an exceptional black-tie affair set in the stunning auditorium of The Granada Theatre, where guests will be seated on the stage and elevated on a tiered platform extending over the orchestra floor seats.

A gourmet three-course dinner by Duo Catering & Events featuring local fare, wines and signature cocktails will be coupled with “pop up” entertainment by stunning local, national and international talent, including renowned Tenor, Joshua Guerrero, teen star Sydney Shalhoob and the acclaimed Santa Barbara Symphony Brass Choir.

All proceeds from the Legends Gala will help to ensure that The Granada Theatre continues to actively engage the community through diverse live performance and filmed entertainment programming.

Sponsorship opportunities range from $2,500 to $25,000. Limited individual Legends Gala tickets and customized Corporate Sponsorships are also available.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities and related information, please contact Director of Development Kristi Newton at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.