Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:54 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

SB Center for the Performing Arts Announces Distinguished ‘Legends’

By Sydney Gardner for Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts | September 4, 2015 | 3:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce the three inaugural Legends to be honored Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015 on stage at The Granada Theatre; philanthropists Sarah and Roger Chrisman of the Community Art Music Association (CAMA) and acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and composer Barry De Vorzon.

The Legends Gala, emceed by local celebrity Alan Thicke, honors individuals and organizations that have illuminated and advanced the performing arts in a significant way and will feature an evening of captivating surprises and extraordinary talent to support Santa Barbara’s culture community.

 

Barry De Vorzon has had a remarkable career spanning over 50 years in the music industry, and he is best known for writing the classic, instrumental hits "Nadia’s Theme" and "Theme From S.W.A.T."

He has had several other notable achievements as a songwriter, as a composer of major films and TV shows, as a recording artist and as a record producer, music publisher and A&R executive.

De Vorzon has won a Grammy award, six Emmy awards, and he was nominated for an Oscar. Most recently, Barry has created a pioneering new software program for songwriters called Master Writer. 

Most importantly, Barry and his wife Jelinda are long-time Santa Barbara residents and have been active contributors to the community and dedicated to supporting many worthwhile non-profits.

Sarah and Roger Chrisman are well known throughout the Central Coast region for their generous philanthropy, and in particular for their support of The Granada Theatre, Opera Santa Barbara, State Street Ballet, the Santa Barbara Symphony and the Maritime Museum.

Sarah served as President of the Board of the SBCPA from 2009–2015, and as a founding board member, she has served the organization for more than a decade in various roles, including acting as vice president and treasurer.

She also serves on the board of Opera Santa Barbara and is the chief financial officer of the Warren and Katharine Schlinger Foundation. 

Sarah and Roger share a deeply held belief that art and culture bring people together, and that this connectedness is a very important part of what makes Santa Barbara such a uniquely vibrant community in which to live and work. 

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest presenting arts organization, is one of The Granada Theatre's eight distinguished resident companies. Bringing the finest classical musicians from around the globe every year to Santa Barbara, CAMA is Santa Barbara’s premier presenter of classical music by the greatest orchestras and musicians from around the world.

It is the direct descendent of the Community Arts Association, which contributed so much to Santa Barbara’s artistic culture during the 1920s and 30s.

“On behalf of the SBCPA, we are thrilled to honor our distinguished inaugural Legends, who have illuminated and advanced the performing arts and culture community in an extraordinary way,” said Craig Springer, SBCPA Chrisman executive director. “The Legends award will commence a new tradition, and we look forward to honoring vibrant individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact for many years to come.”

The Legends Gala will be an exceptional black-tie affair set in the stunning auditorium of The Granada Theatre, where guests will be seated on the stage and elevated on a tiered platform extending over the orchestra floor seats.

A gourmet three-course dinner by Duo Catering & Events featuring local fare, wines and signature cocktails will be coupled with “pop up” entertainment by stunning local, national and international talent, including renowned Tenor, Joshua Guerrero, teen star Sydney Shalhoob and the acclaimed Santa Barbara Symphony Brass Choir.

All proceeds from the Legends Gala will help to ensure that The Granada Theatre continues to actively engage the community through diverse live performance and filmed entertainment programming.

Sponsorship opportunities range from $2,500 to $25,000. Limited individual Legends Gala tickets and customized Corporate Sponsorships are also available.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities and related information, please contact Director of Development Kristi Newton at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 