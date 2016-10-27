Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Choral Society Holiday Concert to Feature Oscar Winner Shirley Jones

Shirley Jones is guest of honor for the Hallelujah Project.
Shirley Jones is guest of honor for the Hallelujah Project. (Santa Barbara Choral Society)
By Mary Dan Eades for the Santa Barbara Choral Society | October 27, 2016 | 9:22 a.m.

Just off a sold out performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony Ode to Joy with Santa Barbara Symphony at the Granada Theater, the Santa Barbara Choral Society is gearing up for the Hallelujah Project.

The annual holiday favorite returns for the fourth year to the Lobero Theatre Dec. 10 and 11 with its seasonal classics and traditional holiday music, performed by chorus, orchestra and the angelic voices of children, from the American Riviera Children’s Chorus and Goleta Valley Junior High Choir.

The crowd-pleasing repertoire, chosen by artistic director JoAnne Wasserman, includes Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cantata 191 (Gloria in Excelsis Deo), Randol Bass’s Glory to God and Gloria, and a selection of seasonal favorites by Mack Wilberg, Ola Gjeilo, and more.

Audience members of all ages can look forward to the orchestrated version of Clement Moore’s beloved classic ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, which in past years has been performed by comedienne Fannie Flagg, and actresses Stephanie Zimbalist and Alison Sweeney.

The buzz each year centers on who the celebrity will be and this year’s guest of honor is iconic television and film star, Shirley Jones.

Jones is beloved for her roles in Oklahoma, Carousel, The Music Man, The Partridge Family, and Elmer Gantry for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Rumor has it that there might be a visit from the season's mega star, that Jolly Old Elf, himself. Santa has an early gift to parents and grandparents: The new $7 ticket pricing for children ages 7-17, when accompanied by an adult.

The range of ticket prices is: Adults $26.50 to $46.50, children ages 7-17 $7 with adult, sold through the Lobero Theatre box office, online at lobero.com or by calling 963-0761.

— Mary Dan Eades for the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

