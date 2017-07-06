Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:45 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

SB Coast Volleyball 16U Boys Win Silver Bracket at USA Junior Nationals

The Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Academy under-16 team finished ninth overall in the 16 Open Division at the USA Junior National Championships. The team consists of, back row, from left: Parker Bittner, Arman Banan, Theo Mack, Brennan Ware, Riley Roach, Aiden Douglas, Will Rottman; front row, from left: coach Chad Arneson, Charlie MacNeil, Matt Suh and Tanner Stevens. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Academy under-16 team finished ninth overall in the 16 Open Division at the USA Junior National Championships. The team consists of, back row, from left: Parker Bittner, Arman Banan, Theo Mack, Brennan Ware, Riley Roach, Aiden Douglas, Will Rottman; front row, from left: coach Chad Arneson, Charlie MacNeil, Matt Suh and Tanner Stevens. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 6, 2017 | 8:31 p.m.

The 16-under boys team of the Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Academy won the silver bracket and finished ninth overall in the 16 Open Division at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

Santa Barbara Coast defeated San Diego’s Coast Volleyball Club 16-Blue (25-14, 25-21) and San Juan Capistrano’s 949 Black B-Suxho 29-27, 25-23, on the final day of the tournament to capture the silver bracket.

Santa Barbara Coast fell into the silver bracket after suffering a three-set loss on Wednesday against Ultimate B16 Gold of Illinois, 22-25, 25-21, 15-6. The local team earlier fell to Mountain View VC 16 Red, 25-21, 25-20.

Santa Barbara Coast went 6-4 in matches and won 14 sets in the national competition.

Balboa Bay Club of Newport Beach won the 16 Open Division championship.

Members of the Santa Barbara Coast 16U team are Parker Bitner, Arman Banan, Charlie MacNeil, Theo Mack, Matt Suh, Brennan Ware, Tanner Stevens, Riley Roach, Aiden Douglas and Will Rottman. The team is coached by Chad Arneson.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 