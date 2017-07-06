SB Coast Volleyball 16U Boys Win Silver Bracket at USA Junior Nationals

The 16-under boys team of the Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Academy won the silver bracket and finished ninth overall in the 16 Open Division at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

Santa Barbara Coast defeated San Diego’s Coast Volleyball Club 16-Blue (25-14, 25-21) and San Juan Capistrano’s 949 Black B-Suxho 29-27, 25-23, on the final day of the tournament to capture the silver bracket.

Santa Barbara Coast fell into the silver bracket after suffering a three-set loss on Wednesday against Ultimate B16 Gold of Illinois, 22-25, 25-21, 15-6. The local team earlier fell to Mountain View VC 16 Red, 25-21, 25-20.

Santa Barbara Coast went 6-4 in matches and won 14 sets in the national competition.

Balboa Bay Club of Newport Beach won the 16 Open Division championship.

Members of the Santa Barbara Coast 16U team are Parker Bitner, Arman Banan, Charlie MacNeil, Theo Mack, Matt Suh, Brennan Ware, Tanner Stevens, Riley Roach, Aiden Douglas and Will Rottman. The team is coached by Chad Arneson.

