Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Honors Liaison/Councilman Grant House

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Board of Directors on Tuesday honored City Councilman Grant House at the monthly board meeting.

House has been the city’s liaison with the SBDO for the past eight years.

“Grant has been a fantastic liaison between the Downtown Organization and the city,” said Downtown Organization president Dave Lombardi (Distinctive Framing ‘N’ Art). “His enthusiasm and vitality have made both Grant and the city wonderful partners to work with.”

Accepting a specially engraved plaque as the board’s token of their appreciation, House said, “The positive energy of this very active board continues to make downtown Santa Barbara successful.”

As House leaves office after terming out, a new councilman will be appointed as the liaison to the Downtown Organization.

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization is a membership-driven, nonprofit organization whose goal is to maintain and enhance the business and cultural activity in the downtown area. Helping keep downtown Santa Barbara clean, attractive, safe and vibrant goes toward supporting this goal. More than 1,400 members benefit from the Downtown Organization’s commitment to excellence and its ongoing efforts on their behalf.

Some of the programs, activities and events sponsored by the SBDO include the Downtown Holiday Parade, the Downtown Art & Wine Tour, the decorative State Street Flag Program, 1st Thursday and 1st Thursday: After Hours, Shop Spree SB, Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat and Film Feast.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.