SB Entrepreneur Has Free Online Courses

SB Entrepreneur reports it has launched its community-based project designed to help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage a business.
By providing free education and resources, as well as paid certification courses, SB Entrepreneur said it strives to equip modern entrepreneurs with the tools necessary to achieve success in today's digital world.
SB Entrepreneur opens Feb. 5 with offices at 1117 State St, Santa Barbara.
For more information, contact SB Entrepreneur, 633-0877 or [email protected], or visit http://sbentrepreneur.org.
— Joshua Sheffield for SB Entrepreneur.