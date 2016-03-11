SB Fair & Expo invites Art, Crafts and Project Exhibitors to Display Work

Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is looking for exhibitors of all ages to display creative works in the 2016 Santa Barbara Fair & Expo, open Wednesday, April 27, through Sunday, May 1, 2016.

The 2016 Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is pirate-themed: “Yo Ho Ho and a Barrel of Fun.” There are categories for both adults and youth entries.

Entrants can create something that goes with the theme, like a homemade pirate hat, a papier-mâché parrot, a pirate ship model or any other pirate treasures imaginable.

There is also the option to display something that has nothing to do with the theme. Exhibit something created for another use, such as a holiday centerpiece, a quilt you made for your mother, a painting of your favorite subject or one of your children’s impressive school projects.

You will have fun displaying your creations and even more fun when your neighbors and friends come to the fair and see what great talent you have.

There’s plenty of time to get your entry ready. Deadline for entry forms is March 25, and you can enter as many items as you like.

Bring your Fair Entry to the Earl Warren Showgrounds on the following dates:

Arts and Crafts, Challenged, Clothing & Textiles, Fine Arts, Photography, Beer and Wine and Preserved Foods

» Thursday, April 7, 2-6 p.m.

» Friday, April 8, 2-6 p.m.

» Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

» Sunday, April 10, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Baked Goods and Table Settings

» Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Horticulture and Cut Flowers

Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Late entries will be received for display only.

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo will also feature cooking contests, which will be held daily on stage at the Fair.

Here’s a chance to enter a treasured recipe, watch the judging and take part in all of the fun. There are categories for both youth and adult.

Contestants receive free fair admission with any pre-entry in the Fair & Expo Cooking Contests.

Cooking Contests

» Wednesday, April 27, 7 p.m. — Brownies

» Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m. — Lemon Bars

» Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. — Banana Bread

» Saturday, April 30, 1:30 p.m. — Chili; 3 p.m. — Chocolate Chip Cookies

» Sunday, May 1, 1:30 p.m. — Lasagna; 3 p.m. — Apple Pie

For entry forms and detailed information, visit earlwarren.com/fair-exhibitors or call 805.687.0766. You can also follow the fair on Facebook.

— James Lockwood represents the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo.