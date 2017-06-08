Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:53 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Fundraiser Professional Awarded Scholarship

By Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation | June 8, 2017 | 10:05 a.m.

Caitlin Barringer has received the first H. Peter Karoff Scholarship sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation through the Association for Fundraising Professionals (AFP), Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter.

The scholarship, named after the late Peter Karoff for his holistic view of fundraising, is designed to encourage the development of rising fundraising professionals and further the foundation's support of nonprofit excellence.

"Peter Karoff was inspirational to nonprofits because he had unique insight into how to connect donors to their passions, which is a characteristic of a good development person," said Jan Campbell, senior vice president/chief philanthropic officer of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

"Encouraging young people to learn best practices in fundraising and development is important because it helps support and sustain the nonprofit sector," Campbell said.

Barringer, who is in her first year as a professional fundraiser with the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, said:

"I am thankful for this opportunity to partner with the AFP Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter and the Santa Barbara Foundation because I believe in the AFP mission statement to practice ethical and effective fundraising and in its core activities, including education, training, mentoring, research, credentialing and advocacy."

Any AFP Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties chapter member or non-member with three or less years of professional experience is eligible to apply for the H. Peter Karoff Scholarship.

The scholarship underwrites the cost of an AFP membership, four educational luncheons or trainings and a symposium. The scholarship recipient is given an AFP mentor and will serve on an AFP committee.

In addition to the scholarship, the Santa Barbara Foundation partners with AFP in other ways as part of its support for nonprofit excellence. These include collaborating on webinars, providing speakers and sharing resources.

"Our partnership with AFP is part of our nonprofit excellence program and serves to support the nonprofit sector, specifically those organizations that have agency endowment funds with us," said Lynette Muscio, the foundation's director of development.

"Many nonprofits want to make their fundraising more effective and this scholarship is just one of the many ways that we can encourage leadership development and best practices in fundraising among our nonprofit community," Musico said.

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

 
