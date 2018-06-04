SB Girls Lacrosse Association Ready to Start Third Season

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Girls Lacrosse Association is about to kick off its third season, and the organization is still accepting new players.

Teams practice at seven different locations throughout the Goleta, Montecito and Santa Barbara area, and games are played on Saturday mornings at Dos Pueblos High.

The SBGLA has 18 coaches for four different age groups: 8-under, 10U, 12U and 14U.

"This is a great group of coaches who are buying into making this league fun for the girls,” said program coordinator Paul Ramsey. “Our goal is lots of smiles.”



For more information, go to the SBGLA website at www.sbgla.org.



