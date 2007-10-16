Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
S.B. High’s Drechsler Takes Scholar Athlete of Month

By | October 16, 2007 | 5:35 p.m.

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Month went to Krista Drechsler, a cross-country and track senior at Santa Barbara High School. Drechsler recently took second place from a field of about 200 runners in the 3-mile girls’ run of the Pepperdine Cross Country Invitational. She is also a dedicated student with a GPA of 4.59 and a load of classes that includes calculus and college-level economics and English. What’s more, she received an honorable mention at a recent science fair. Drechsler said one of her most exhilarating memories is running 20 miles with her mother and then spending the rest of the day watching the Solstice Parade.

Santa Barbara High School

Football coach Will Gonzales praised his team for its solid 5-1 record thus far, although he lamented the “fumbles” and “mistakes” of the last game.

“But let me tell you, the kids played hard,” he said, before offering public kudos to Will Hahn, Vince Alvarez and Rodney Medinilla.

Girls volleyball coach Lee Carlander commended his team for its 10-game win streak. He praised players Hadley Simmons, Kristen Dealy, Madison Hamilton and Sarah Mendoza.

San Marcos High School

Football coach Dare Holdren, whose season has gotten off to a rocky 0-6 start, conceded it has been a difficult year, but added that the reality isn’t quite as bad as the record indicates. In five of the six games, the team was tied or in the lead in the fourth quarter.

“We’re hoping one of these days things will go our way,” he said.

Holdren offered praise to three players: Parker Carroll, Adrian Stimson and star running back Andy Segal, who recently ran the ball 40 times despite having a dislocated elbow.

“If we had 11 Andy Segals we’d be unbeatable,” he said.

Holdren provided the event with a self-deprecating dose of levity. “Life is hard and then you die at the end, so you might as well have some fun.”

Girls volleyball coach Roger Kuntz spoke fondly of what so far has been a stellar season at 12-7. He said he’s especially proud of a recent victory over Huntington Beach. “It was a nice van trip back,” he said.

Kuntz named three standouts for this week: Maria Mayer, Kristin Schroeder and Flo Chardon.

Dos Pueblos High School

Girls volleyball assistant coach Tina Brown applauded her team’s 14-4 record, noting a particular win over high-ranking Harvard-Westlake. She credited Katie Wilkes, Paige Craine and her daughter Samantha Brown.

Football coach Jeff Uyesaka used words of humility to describe his team’s recent victory over San Marcos High. “They had us in a corner and we kind of wiggled our way out.”

He praised four players. Foremost among them was Aki Franklin, whose two interceptions all but won the game against San Marcos. The other standouts were Ronnie Arias, Noah Rodriguez and Brennan Eccles.

Carpinteria High School

Girls golf coach Christine Gahan praised her team for its three wins this year — a school record. This, she said, is especially noteworthy given how some players — such as sophomore Rachel Costa — had never been on a golf course before joining the team. “You would be amazed at how she’s hitting the ball,” Gahan said of Costa. “She’s just a natural.” Gahan also credited senior Katie Clemency and medalist Catherine Hough.

Football coach John Hazelton waxed philosophical about his team’s recent effort against Oaks Christian High, which is ranked among the top 25 teams in California. Carpinteria lost the game, but the players did more than just hang in there, Hazelton said. “We flat out slugged it out with those guys,” he said. “Our guys battled like men. It was fabulous.”

He was especially impressed by the recent performance of Isaiah Munoz, “a wonderful little guy that plays with bigness.” He also praised Tony Sanchez and quarterback R.J. Roseborough, whom he referred to as a Division I prospect.

Girls volleyball coach Katie Dulge complimented Kelci Jones, Jaclyn Guerrero and Hannah Denitz for their efforts in nearly beating the powerhouse that is Oaks Christian last week.

Bishop Diego High School

Girls volleyball assistant coach Mickey Caughey pointed out that it’s technically impossible to top last year’s 10-0 season. This year’s sole loss, to Villanova, was an “eye opener,” he said. He praised Alanna Cummings, Emily Espinosa and Liz Robitaille. Later two Bishop football players were recognized: Rueben Martinez and Connor MacGillivray.

