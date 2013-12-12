Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:19 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Supporters of Santa Barbara Historical Museum Gather to ‘Eat, Drink and Be Merry’

Santa Claus, holiday carolers and seasonal decorations create a festive atmostphere for members and guests

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | December 12, 2013 | 5:13 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum gathered guests and supporters to “Eat, Drink and Be Merry” in celebration of the spirit of the season at the festively decorated museum grounds.

Chandeliers hung above trees and pine wreaths covered in white lights cast a glow upon festive table settings in the warmly lit tent with black velvet drapes.

Museum members and guests arrived ready to enjoy an evening of delectable treats from chef Michael Hutchings with desserts donated by Wayne Kjar, Omni Catering, Zuzu Candies and the Bakery Boutique. 

A Douglas fir Christmas tree decorated with garland, colorful glass balls, glowing lights and ornaments was elegantly set inside the room, and Santa Claus strode around the grounds greeting guests with holiday wishes. A historic miniature Dentzel Carousel also added to the joyful charm.

Each guest left with a set of two books tied by ribbon, including Life in California: 1930-1950, Scene Paintings from the Sally and David Martin Collection, and Nicholas S. Firfires, Views from His Saddle, showcasing a collection of wonderful work.

Holiday carolers led by voice coach Celeste Tavera added to the jubilant tone, and guests swayed into the evening with the sounds of Les Rose Ensemble providing a celebratory groove.

The Historical Museum provides a central link to the community’s past with educational programs at the museum and local outreach within the community. Locals can share a love of history with residents and tourists alike by joining the museum’s docent program.

Museum attendees enjoy free admission to the galleries, and several thousand additional visitors attend educational and community outreach events hosted at the 136 E. De la Guerra St. location throughout the year.

An exhibit running through March 2 is Luminescent Santa Barbara: Lockwood de Forest, a painter who established a year-round residence in Santa Barbara in 1915. His landscape painting has an emphasis on light and color, and the exhibition includes artwork from the museum’s collection of work and pieces on loans.

The traditional Spanish California setting of the museum also offers venue rental availability for individual, corporate and wedding receptions within the courtyard of the romantic cultural landmark in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara’s historic district.

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Click here for more information, or call 805.966.1601. Connect with the Santa Barbara Historical Museum on Facebook, or follow the museum on Twitter: @SBHistoryMuseum.

Member levels start at $50 for an individual and include $100 for family, up to $1,000 for Patrons. Visit the website for more donor opportunities.

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum graciously offers a special thank you to the following for support of the “Eat Drink and Be Merry” celebration:

» Platinum: Sally and David Martin, Marlene and Warren Miller, Eleanor Van Cott, Susan and Hubert Vos, John Woodward and Ventura Party Rental

» Gold: Robin Schutte, P.A. “Andy” Weber III and Bella Vista Designs

» Silver: Terry Bartlett and Randy Fox, William Burtness, Astrid and Lawrence Hammett, and V3 Commercial Printing

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

