Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:23 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cabrillo Boulevard ‘Block’ Party to Promote Open Streets as Alternative to Car Culture

SB Open Streets aims to emphasize benefits, fun of people power during 2½-mile activity zone on Nov. 2

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 14, 2013 | 11:00 p.m.

Much of Cabrillo Boulevard will be closed off to cars Nov. 2 for the first-ever SB Open Streets — a 2½-mile-long activity zone with yoga classes, live music and family activities.

COAST and Traffic Solutions have been organizing the event for months but just got the necessary permits in August, event coordinator Robin Elander said. Similar events have been hosted around the country in recent years as a way to celebrate sustainable and alternative transportation and public health.

The idea is to get people out of their cars and active — a block party meets public health conference, she said.

“It’s really surprising when people can get out of their house and bike a certain distance and realize it didn’t take them that long,” Elander said. “Biking two or three miles from your house to the grocery store or to run an errand or something really does not take that long and is more enjoyable and better for you.”

Cabrillo Boulevard will be shut down between Stearns Wharf at State Street to Los Patos Way/Channel Drive near the Andree Clark Bird Refuge. A portion of the Funk Zone — the block of Anacapa Street, Mason Street and Helena Avenue — will be closed off as a dedicated art zone with murals and live music, Elander said.

The event is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Parking lots along the waterfront will still be open, with police directing crossings, but people are encouraged to bike and walk to the event.

Keeping the lots open was key to getting the city’s approval for the event, along with informing the public of the street closures, said Eva Inbar, director of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation.

There will be about 15 police officers managing traffic at the event, paid for by organizers, and volunteers will help as well, said Kent Epperson, Traffic Solutions director.

Community members will be hosting activities like yoga and tai chi classes, relay races, bike mazes and demonstrations all over, and about 200 volunteers are needed to help organize, put up and take down equipment, and lead some additional games all day, Elander said.

SB Open Streets is trying to raise $5,000 via IndieGoGo to help with permit costs, volunteer T-Shirts, portable toilets, tables and chairs for the picnic zone, and some marketing.

Santa Barbara’s City Council election is right after this event, so the people-powered event will also feature ride-alongs with elected officials and candidates. People will be able to sign up soon for the 30-minute sessions on a six-person bicycle with local politicians.

“We’ll put local candidates and politicians on those and members of the public can bike with them throughout the event," Elander said.

Other cities have much larger areas closed off, but organizers wanted to start with a 2½-mile stretch for the first year.

Click here for more information, or to volunteer.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 