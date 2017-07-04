Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:59 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

SB PONY 10-Under All Stars Win District Championship

The Santa Barbara PONY Baseball 10-under All-Stars won the Mustang Division District Championship in Agoura. The team consists of manager Rusty Wilson, coaches Greg Anthony, JJ Lambert and Kevin Spencer, and players Zeke Adderley, Eric Anthony, Steven Bradley, Cam Collinge, Walker Hodges, Wyatt Lambert, Kai Mault, Holden Matheson, Kaden Spencer, John Sunukjian, Tanner Trider and Grady Wilson. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 4, 2017 | 2:17 p.m.

Zeke Adderley pitched  a complete-game, two-hit shutout for the Santa Barbara PONY Baseball 10-under All Stars in a 9-0 win over Simi Valley in the championship game of the So Cal North Region District Championship in Agoura. 

Santa Barbara went undefeated in the tournament and advance to the regionals in Bakersfield, July 13-18.

Adderley struck out seven in the final, and the offense came up with timely hits to score runs in five of the six innings.

Adderley and Kaden Spencer combined on four-inning no-hitter in the first game of the tournament, a 13-0 defeat of El Rio. Grady Wilson, Spencer each scored three runs and John Sunukjian blasted a three-run homer in the first inning.

Santa Barbara then beat Santa Ynez, 8-7, on Spencer's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Wyatt Lambert hit a three-run homer in the second inning.

Santa Barbara met El Rio in the semifinals and rallied from a 12-10 deficit in the bottom of the sixth to pull out a 13-12 victory.

Adderey, Eric Anthony, Walker Hodges and Grady Wilson had key hits in the rally. Wilson and Anthony each had three hits in the game and Spencer, Adderley and Wyatt Lambert had two apiece.

The Santa Barbara PONY 10-under All Stars are managed by Rusty Wilson, with Greg Anthony, JJ Lambert and Kevin Spencer serving as coaches.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

