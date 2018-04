SB PONY Baseball 13U All Stars Go 1-2 at Sectionals

Baseball

The team consists of Kai Zukor, Dylan Bell, Ian Hernandez, Pablo Hsu, Luke Wechsler, Jake May, Ashton Pelley, Eric Larson, Miles Souza, Arran Dwelley, Connor McTague, Leif Palme and Isaac Santoy. Kurt Souza is the head coach, Karl Wechsler the manager and Gerson Hernandez the assistant coach.

The pitching was handled by Souza, Arran Dwelley, Pelly, Luke Wechsler and Ian Hernandez. Hernandez threw four shutout innings over the weekend.

Miles Souza led the Santa Barbara offense at the section tournament with six hits. Ashton Pelly had five hits and Connor McTague and Leif Palme each collected four.

The team defeated East Valley (15-5) and fell to Wilshire (11-4) and Ventura Coast (7-3). It will continue all-star tournament play next weekend at the regionals in Bakersfield.

