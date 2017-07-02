Baseball
SB PONY Baseball 13U All Stars Go 1-2 at Sectionals
The Santa Barbara PONY Baseball 13-under All-Star team includes, top row, from left: head coach Kurt Souza, team manager Karl Wechsler and assistant coach Gerson Hernandez. MIddle row: Ashton Pelley, Eric Larson, Miles Souza, Arran Dwelley, Connor McTague, Leif Palme and Isaac Santoy; bottom row: Kai Zukor, Dylan Bell, Ian Hernandez, Pablo Hsu, Luke Wechsler and Jake May. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 2, 2017 | 7:03 p.m.
Santa Barbara’s PONY Baseball 13-under All-Stars went 1-2 at the Section 2 Tournament last weekend.
The team defeated East Valley (15-5) and fell to Wilshire (11-4) and Ventura Coast (7-3). It will continue all-star tournament play next weekend at the regionals in Bakersfield.
Miles Souza led the Santa Barbara offense at the section tournament with six hits. Ashton Pelly had five hits and Connor McTague and Leif Palme each collected four.
The pitching was handled by Souza, Arran Dwelley, Pelly, Luke Wechsler and Ian Hernandez. Hernandez threw four shutout innings over the weekend.
The team consists of Kai Zukor, Dylan Bell, Ian Hernandez, Pablo Hsu, Luke Wechsler, Jake May, Ashton Pelley, Eric Larson, Miles Souza, Arran Dwelley, Connor McTague, Leif Palme and Isaac Santoy. Kurt Souza is the head coach, Karl Wechsler the manager and Gerson Hernandez the assistant coach.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.