SB PONY Bronco All Stars Capture Section Championship

Baseball

The Santa Barbara PONY Baseball 12-under All Stars went on a hitting rampage in sweeping through the SoCal North Section 3 Bronco Division Tournament in Simi Valley.

Santa Barbara outscored its four opponent 77-13. It beat Oxnard-Northside in the championship game, 18-8, after demolishing Shafter, 29-1, in the semifinals.

Santa Barbara advances to the Bronco Regional Tournament in Bakersfield, July 14-17.

Santa Barbara banged out 64 hits in its four wins. Emmett Mack belted four home runs, including two grand slams in the semifinal. Nick Dennett also homered in the semifinal and hit for the cycle in the tourney overall. Mack, Dennett, and Goebel led the team in RBIs, while Zane Lee-Paulick, Josiah Alvarado, Dennett, and Mack all scored 10 or more runs in the tournament.

Lee-Paulick was a terrific leadoff hitter. He led the team with 10 walks and reached base 13 times

Santa Barbara received solid pitching from Erich Goebel, Nick Dennett, Enrique Ramirez, Emmett Mack, and Patrick Kelly. Goebel pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in the tournament and Mack closed out the championship game with two scoreless innings of his own. Zach Woolfolk and Xander Nevarez were effective as relief pitchers.



The Santa Barbara Bronco All Stars are managed by Brian Goebel. His coaches are Mark Grivetti and Jacob Block.

The team members are Josiah Alvarado, Owen Block, Nick Dennett, Erich Goebel, Dane Grivetti, Patrick Kelly, Emmett Mack, Xander Nevarez, Zane Lee-Paulick, Enrique Ramirez, Ryan Rheinschild, Emilio Sahagun and Zach Woolfolk.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.