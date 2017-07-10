Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:49 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

SB PONY Bronco All Stars Capture Section Championship

Santa Barbara PONY Baseball won the SoCal North Region Bronco Division Section 3 championship. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara PONY Baseball won the SoCal North Region Bronco Division Section 3 championship. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 10, 2017 | 4:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara PONY Baseball 12-under All Stars went on a hitting rampage in sweeping through the SoCal North Section 3 Bronco Division Tournament in Simi Valley.

Santa Barbara outscored its four opponent 77-13. It beat Oxnard-Northside in the championship game, 18-8, after demolishing Shafter, 29-1, in the semifinals.

Santa Barbara advances to the Bronco Regional Tournament in Bakersfield, July 14-17.

Santa Barbara banged out 64 hits in its four wins. Emmett Mack belted four home runs, including two grand slams in the semifinal. Nick Dennett also homered in the semifinal and hit for the cycle in the tourney overall. Mack, Dennett, and  Goebel led the team in RBIs, while Zane Lee-Paulick, Josiah Alvarado, Dennett, and Mack all scored 10 or more runs in the tournament.

Lee-Paulick was a terrific leadoff hitter. He led the team with 10 walks and reached base 13 times

Santa Barbara received solid pitching from Erich Goebel, Nick Dennett, Enrique Ramirez, Emmett Mack, and Patrick Kelly. Goebel pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in the tournament and Mack closed out the championship game with two scoreless innings of his own.  Zach Woolfolk and Xander Nevarez were effective as relief pitchers.

The Santa Barbara Bronco All Stars are managed by Brian Goebel. His coaches are Mark Grivetti and Jacob Block.

The team members are Josiah Alvarado, Owen Block, Nick Dennett, Erich Goebel, Dane Grivetti, Patrick Kelly, Emmett Mack, Xander Nevarez, Zane Lee-Paulick, Enrique Ramirez, Ryan Rheinschild, Emilio Sahagun and Zach Woolfolk.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 