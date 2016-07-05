SB Pony Bronco Stars Win North Region District Title

The Santa Barbara Pony League Bronco All-Star team won four straight games to capture the SoCal North Region District Championship in Agoura.
With the title, the team advances to the Section Championships next weekend in West Hills.
Connor McTague hit two home runs in the district semifinal game and George Tracewell was steady on the mound, closing 3 of the 4 games.
The team members include Owen Block, Arran Dwelley, Ian Hernandez, Liam Keithley, Patrick Kelly, Zane Lee-Paulick, Connor McTague, Leif Palme, Ashton Pelly, Ryan Rheinschild, Isaac Santoy, Miles Souza, Luke Wechsler, George Tracewell and Kai Zukor. The coaches are Vince Iuculano, Steve Keithley and Karl Wechsler.
