Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

SB Pony Bronco Stars Win North Region District Title

The Santa Barbara Pony Baseball Bronco Division All Stars brought home a district championship. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Pony Baseball Bronco Division All Stars brought home a district championship.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 5, 2016 | 8:22 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Pony League Bronco All-Star team won four straight games to capture the SoCal North Region District Championship in Agoura.

With the title, the team advances to the Section Championships next weekend in West Hills.

Connor McTague hit two home runs in the district semifinal game and George Tracewell was steady on the mound, closing 3 of the 4 games.

The team members include Owen Block, Arran Dwelley, Ian Hernandez, Liam Keithley, Patrick Kelly, Zane Lee-Paulick, Connor McTague, Leif Palme, Ashton Pelly, Ryan Rheinschild, Isaac Santoy, Miles Souza, Luke Wechsler, George Tracewell and Kai Zukor. The coaches are Vince Iuculano, Steve Keithley and Karl Wechsler.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 