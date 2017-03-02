SB Premier Club Players Selected to USA Water Polo National Camps

Youth Sports

Defender Sammy Arshadi and goalie Hunter Brownell from the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club were members of the California Coastal Zone team that won the Cadet Division title at the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program's Boys National Championships.

The competition featured elite youth age-group teams from 13 zones across the country.

Selected Santa Barbara Premier Club players competed for the California Coastal Zone Cadet and Developmental teams at the championships. Nicolas (Neeno) McDonald was on the Developmental team that finished third in the competition.

Following the tournament, players were named to the USA Water Polo Youth National Team Selection Camp. Arshadi was picked to the Cadet camp and Zander Meyer to the Developmental team camp. Coaches will select national team rosters from these camps, which will be held March 31-April 2.



