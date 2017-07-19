SB Premier Girls Water Polo Teams Bring Home Gold, Silver from Hale Tournament

Water Polo

Two girls teams from the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club reached the finals in their divisions at the prestigious Hale Tournament in Orange County last weekend. The 14-under squad captured the gold medal, while the 12U team earned a silver after falling short in a shootout in the championship game.

Santa Barbara Premier's 14U girls finished 6-0 in the tournament, with solid wins over Rose Bowl (11-3), Newport Beach (15-7), Riverside (7-5), and Westside (9-2). They shut down SoCal Gold, 6-1, in the semifinals and scored a 10-3 win over South Coast for the gold medal.

“It has been a great opportunity to watch these girls grow in the 14U program at SB Premier, and winning first place at the John Hale Tournament was an incredible experience for our girls and this program,” said coach Sierra Peltcher, who is also assistant coach for the UCSB women's water polo team. “These athletes demonstrate perseverance, passion, and team cohesiveness on a daily basis and the medal only reemphasizes their commitment to this sport. We are excited to battle against other competitive programs heading into Junior Olympics next weekend.”

In the 12U Division, Coach Wolf Wigo, also head coach of the UCSB men’s water polo program and a three-time Olympian, led the girls to a 3-0 record on the first day of play, with a 12-8 win over SoCal, a 12-8 win over Foothill, and a 10-4 win over Elite. On day two, the team started with a 22-2 semifinal romp over San Diego Shores. SB Premier then played SoCal in the final. The teams were tied after regulation play and went to a shootout. SoCal prevailed in the shootout to take the gold

“It’s heartbreaking to play strong and go down in a final shootout,” Coach Wigo said, “but these girls have worked hard on their skills and are playing well as a team. They are definitely ready to play in Irvine at JOs.”

SB Premier will field two 12U girls teams and one 14U girls team for the National Junior Olympics, July 22-25 in Irvine.

The Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club girls program welcomes new and experienced players at all levels. For more information, contact Wolf Wigo at [email protected]