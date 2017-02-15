SB Premier Water Polo Club Girls Win Kap7 Titles

Youth Sports

Two girls teams from the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club won division titles at the eighth annual Kap7 International Water Polo Tournament in Irvine.

The Premier 12-Under girls won the Gold Division title, going 4-0 and beating Tritons, 8-5, in the title game. Their other wins came over Tritons (8-7), Trojan (31-1) and San Diego Shores (13-5).

The 14U Girls rolled to four wins, beating San Diego Shores (22-4), Westside (12-4), Foothill (16-5) and Palos Verdes (15-0).

Members of the 14U team include Isabella Moore, Mia Amberger, Ella Schneider, Emma Grabenstetter, Bella Obando, Audrey Lang, Sophie Johnson, Athena Wigo, Brooke Ingram, and Zosia Amberger (goalie). Wolf Wigo, Reza Ashouzian and Boris Jovanovic coach the team.

The 12U squad consists of Brooke Ingram, Athena Wigo, Addie Sweeney, Elaia Hamilton, Emily Ramirez, Olivia Obando, Sophie Johnson, Izzie Fabio, Hannah Theurer and Lauren Schweitzer. The coaches are Reed Cotterill and Wolf Wigo.

Aside from the Junior Olympics, Kap7 International is the biggest tournament in country, where hundreds of teams from around the country and overseas compete throughout Orange County. Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club entered a record eight teams in the competition.

Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club is led by executive director Ryan McMillan and technical director Wolf Wigo, as well as Sierra Peltcher who heads up the girls program.



