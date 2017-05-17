Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
SB Premier Water Polo Club Teams Take Gold, Silver at Tune-Up Cup

(Courtesy photo)
By Annabelle Abba Brown, Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club | May 17, 2017 | 1:44 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club's 14-under boys scored in double figures in three of four games en route to winning the championship at the fourth annual Tune-Up Cup last weekend in Ventura County.

Santa Barbara Premier blitzed Pride of Westlake Village, 11-5, in the semifinals and defeated Southcoast of Thousand Oaks, 12-8, in the championship game.  The team of 7th and 8th graders went 4-0 in the tournament, with the other wins coming against Los Angeles WPC (9-1) and Southcoast B (10-2).

The 14U team members include Wyatt Pieretti (goalie), Sammy Arshadi, Jordan Hayes, Alex Reilly, Nat Sweeney, Jackson Hamilton, Nic McDonald, Grant Magoun, Alex Svensson, Bronson Blix, Danny Goldberg, Addison Hawkins, Sean McLychock, and Evan Facenda. Ryan McMillen and Kris Hummel are the coaches.

The 12-under boys also made waves and brought home silver medals from the tournament,  winning the semifinal game against local rival Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club, 14-3, and falling against One Way Club, 8-4, in the championship game.

The team of 5th and 6th graders went 3-1 in the tournament, with the other wins coming against Pride (17-11) and Los Angeles WPC (18-2).

The 12U team members include Jaxon Burford (goalie), Carson Benedict, Aden Bishop, Jerrad Burford, Gabe Caballero-Munoz, Samuel Eaton, Charlie Franzen, Ian Moore, Jaden Moore, Cody Pearce, Landin Romo and Francisco Valladares. Travis Allain is the coach.

Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo is led by executive director Ryan McMillan and technical director Wolf Wigo, who are also the UCSB men's water polo coaches.

(Courtesy photo)
Reader Comments

