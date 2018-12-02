SB Premier Water Polo, Orcutt Polo Association Joining Forces

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club is joining forces with the Orcutt Polo Association, the Premier Water Polo Club announcd.

Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club is a robust program run by a collegiate-level coaching staff. The Orcutt Polo Association has long been the strongest program in its area. Its primarily comprised of athletes from Central Coast water polo powerhouse Righetti High.

“There has been much discussion within the water polo community in Santa Maria on competing at a higher level,” said Kyle Shaffer, head coach for the Orcutt Polo Association. “Coming together at a time when water polo is rapidly growing across the nation will provide a stronger presence from California’s Central Coast now and in the future at a national level.”

Said Ryan McMillen, UCSB coach and executive director for Premier: “This merger is a natural progression for our club which has been growing solidly since its inception a few years ago. The clubs along California’s coastal regions tend to be the strongest clubs in the nation, so it is fitting that we further our expansion into the Central Coast and provide more seasoned athletes with an experience to compete at the highest level possible.”

Officials at both clubs say efforts are under way to accommodate all members and their leagues, as well as combine selected trainings.

Under the new plan, the Orcutt Polo Association and the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club will remain intact but compete together at selected USA Water Polo events. Currently, Premier practices take place in Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez. The addition of the Orcutt Polo Association will add a Santa Maria location as well.

“As both organizations serve their communities with similar goals for the youth of our communities, the Santa Barbara Premier Board feels this is an opportunity to come together to be able to expand on our current programming and create new possibilities,” said Michael Franzen, president of the board at Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club. “At the end of the day, two great organizations are partnering with the same common goal. It’s all about the kids.”