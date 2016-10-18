SB Premier Water Polo U14 Boys Win Cosineau Memorial Cup

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club 14-under boys scored in double figures in four of five games en route to winning the championship at the ninth annual Evan Cousineau Memorial Cup last weekend in Irvine.

Santa Barbara Premier routed powerhouse Lamorinda of the Bay Area, 12-3, in the semifinals and blitzed Trojan of Manhattan Beach, 12-2, in the championship game.

The team of 7th and 8th graders went 5-0 in the tournament, with the other wins coming against Corona del Mar (8-7), Westside (12-2) and Laguna Beach (11-4).

The team members include Blake Lindblad (goalie), Sammy Arshadi, Jordan Hayes, Nat Sweeney, Jackson Hamilton, Nic McDonald, Grant Magoun, Alex Svensson, Bronson Blix, Tanner Ross, Danny Goldberg and Zander Meyer. Kris Hummel is the coach.

