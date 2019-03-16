SB Premier Water Polo 16U Girls Win Gold, 14U Girls Take Silver at Turbo Cup

The 16-under girls team of the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club opened its tournament season with a title at the Turbo Cup in Irvine.
The club's 14U girls squad took a silver medal in its Gold Division championship game, falling to Vanguard Aquatic, 4-3.
"We are proud to debut our 16U squad at Turbo Cup last weekend," said SB Premier head girls coach Laura Lopez. “And while the results of this tournament for us were fruitful, our true focus is not the outcome but the process, and what our athletes need to focus on today that gives them the best chance of success in the future.”
The SB Premier Girls will travel to Irvine again for the Kap7 Cup in mid-April.