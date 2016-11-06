Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:55 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
SB Saints Win Gold Coast YFL Mighty Mites Title

The Santa Barbara Saints Mighty Mites football team won the Gold Coast YFL American Conference title.
The Santa Barbara Saints Mighty Mites football team won the Gold Coast YFL American Conference title. (Teresa Padilla photo)
By Randy Weiss, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 6, 2016 | 7:12 a.m.

In their inaugural Gold Coast Youth Football League season, the Santa Barbara Saints captured the American Conference Championship in the Mighty Mites Division (ages 6-8) by beating the San Fernando Warriors, 24-6, on Saturday at Oxnard’s Pacifica High School

The Saints’ title march included an unblemished (7-0) regular season record.

And for many on the squad, it was their first time playing organized team sports.

“We came in as underdogs in the new league,” said Matt Limon, Saints assistant coach.

In accepting the championship trophy after the game, Rich Cervantes, Saints head coach, first recognized the parents of both teams.

“On behalf of all the coaches, we thank you for your support and the privilege of coaching your son. We hope that he has enjoyed this season and will come back to play again.”

And to the players, he added, “Congratulations and thank you for all your hard work this year. It’s been an amazing journey for all of us.”

The Saints team members include David Angel, Joseph Barrios, Joseph Bow, Andrew Cordero, Thomas Diaz, Cole Dominguez, Dresden Duckworth, Devin Flores, Joshua Fuentes, Zachary Gesswein, Michael Gomez, Xavier Gonzalez, Isaac Murillo, Gustavo Olvera III, Aidan Padilla, Diego Placencia, Gabriel Ramirez, Alberto Raya, Tyler Roberts, Emilio Soto, David Timewell and Ivan Velez.

The coaching staff consists of head coach Rich Cervantes and assistants Randy Eiquihua, Matt Limon, Josh Martel, BJ Murillo and Donn Roberts. Patty Murillo is the team manager.

