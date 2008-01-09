Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:51 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

SB School Board Approves School Calendar For ‘08-‘09

For the first time in recent memory, the 2008-09 calendars of the Santa Barbara elementary and secondary school districts will be aligned.

By Noozhawk staff | January 9, 2008 | 3:03 p.m.

School next year for the vast majority of students in Santa Barbara’s K-12 school system will begin next fall on Aug. 25, and end on June 4.

The 2008-09 calendar, approved Tuesday night by the Santa Barbara school board, is unlike those of past years in that the schedules of the separate elementary and secondary districts are now completely aligned.

It includes a two-week winter break starting Dec. 22, and one-week spring break starting March 30.

Of course, the calendar still will be different for the two year-round elementary schools. However, the calendars for Cleveland and Santa Barbara Community Academy elementary schools will be aligned with one another.

For those students, school begins on July 16, with the first intercession from Sept. 22 to Oct. 10. Both schools will have a three-week winter break starting Dec. 22. Their second intercession will be from March 20 to April 10, and their last day of school will be June 11, 2009.

