Santa Barbara School District to Evaluate Its Partnership with Just Communities

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is moving forward with a plan to evaluate the effectiveness of its partnership with Just Communities, an organization that seeks to bring cultural proficiency and racial sensitivity to the district.

The district plans to partner with UCSB to evaluate the effects of Just Communities programming on students, staff, parents and schools.

The board discussed the topic at its meeting on Tuesday and plans to finalize the length and terms of the deal at its March 12 meeting.

Among the topics up for evaluation are: What are the individual- and school-level characteristics of students who participated in Just Communities programming compared to students who did not participate? What are the direct impacts of student participation in Just Communities programming? How do schools with higher rates of Just Communities participants compare to schools with lower rates of Just Communities participants?

"The purpose of this particular partnership is to support our staff toward becoming a culturally proficient district," said Dr. Raul Ramirez, assistant superintendent of elementary education.

Ramirez said that another purpose of the partnership is to "engage students and families of most vulnerable and underperforming student groups."

"We ultimately want to see equitable outcomes, equitable access, equitable opportunities for all of our students, recognizing there are gaps," he said.

The district sparked controversy last year when it approved a $294,430 contract with the nonprofit organization Just Communities to provide cultural proficiency and implicit bias training.

Critics contended that the curriculum was mysterious and with what they did know about it, they deemed it racist and discriminatory against white people.

The Los Angeles-based law firm Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae filed a lawsuit against the district and Just Communities over the contract.

"This is going to be a big deal in the next four months," Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said. "We know the renewal is going to bring community scrutiny."

Matsuoka said he appreciates the stand that the board is taking by pursuing an in-depth, longer-term research-based analysis of the effectiveness of the program.

"I think we have heard very clearly about how our community values this," Matsuoka said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .