SB Skills Football Camp to Feature Former NFL Players, Super Bowl Champion

Camp is on Sunday at Foothill School

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 12, 2018

Rand Holdren, a former San Marcos and Bishop Diego football standout, is conducting a football skills camp in Santa Barbara on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The Santa Barbara Skills Camp will be held at Foothill School (711 Ribera Drive) for players 4th through 12th grade. The camp will be divided into two sessions: 8th through 12th grade athletes from 10 a.m. to noon; 4th through 7th grade from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This is a non-contact camp geared for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, defensive backs and linebackers.

Rand Holdren coached Princeton quarterback Chad Kanoff, the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year. Click to view larger
Rand Holdren coached Princeton quarterback Chad Kanoff, the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year. (Courtesy photo)

Holdren has assembled an impressive list of coaches for the camp. His staff includes Mike Sherrard, a wide receiver for the Super Bowl-champion San Francisco 49ers in 1989;  former NFL players Edell Shepherd (Bucs, Texans) and Isaac Keys (Vikings, Cardinals, Packers), former UCLA defensive coach Ron Allen, and former UCLA All-American linebacker Reggie Carter.

Holdren, a former quarterback at SMU, has been a high school assistant coach in Southern California and has been giving private lessons for young quarterbacks through his business Underground Football. Among his pupils is Chad Kanoff of Princeton, the Offensive Player of the Year in the Ivy League.

“I have been training Chad Kanoff for nine years and he is now prepping for the NFL Draft; it’s extremely exciting,” said Holdren.

Camp registration can be made online at undergroundfb.com. The cost is $50; walk-up signups are $60. The price includes a T-shirt.

For more information, contact Holdren at (323) 899-0363 or [email protected]

