SB Soccer Club Girls Make History With State Cup Title

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Girls White 2005 Team captured a Cal South State Cup championship (Courtesy photo)
By Noozhawk Staff Report | March 8, 2017 | 10:02 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club Girls White 2005 Team won the Cal South State Cup Governors’ Division, becoming the first girls team in the club’s history to win a State Cup. 

The SBSC Girls went 8-0-1 in the tournament and defeated the AV SC Storm of Apple Valley for the championship in a penalty-kick shootout, 5-4, after playing to a draw through regulation and overtime.

Santa Barbara scored 15 goals and allowed only one (on an own goal) in its nine tournament games. 

The SBSC White GO5 team is coached by former UCSB standout Waid Ibrahim. The team members include Lily Blankenhorn, Caitlyn Early, Izzy Garofalo, Camila Jeronimo, Jenna and Sadie Johnson, Maya Klanfer, Eden Lazarus, Izzy Romero, Zoe Thomas, Siena Urzua, Gabi Wilcox, and Kasia Wolf.

The title marks a remarkable turnaround by the team. In 2016, the team experienced numerous injuries and a change in coaching staff.

Santa Barbara opened State Cup with a 2-0 won over CDA Slammers FC from Huntington Beach and followed with a 1-1 draw with Matrix of San Marcos, a 2-0 victory over Ventura County Fusion, a 2-0 win over Futbol Foundation of Santa Clarita, a 1-0 win against Murrieta Surf Blue and a 2-0 victory over Express Select from Encinitas.

In the playoffs, Santa Barbara edged Central Coast Condors of Arroyo Grande, 1-0, in the quarterfinals and routed San Juan Capistrano’s West Coast FC, 4-0 in the semifinals. 

