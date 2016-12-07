Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:29 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

SB Swim Club Hosting Major Youth Meet at UCSB

By Sarah Rowe Stretz, Santa Barbara Swim Club | December 7, 2016 | 11:50 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Swim Club will be hosting more than 1,000 swimmers from across Southern California as well as Nevada this weekend at UCSB’s Rec Center for the Winter Short-Course Yards Age-Group Championships.

The meet will feature athletes ages 10 to 18, and will be the first-ever major championship swim meet hosted in Santa Barbara.

The competitors will be trying to qualify for the SCS Swimming All-Star Team that will be selected at the conclusion of the competition.  The SCS All-Star Team will compete against All-Star Teams from Northern California, Oregon and Washington at a meet in San Francisco in January 2017.

Preliminary heats will begin Friday at 9 a.m. with Championship Finals on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara Swim Club provides year-round youth and adult swim programming to the communities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. 

The primary objective at SBSC is to instruct and train our membership in the skills of swimming and to offer competitive opportunities and healthy fitness in a safe environment. 

The SBSC coaching staff is comprised of men and women who are all certified USA Swimming coaches and lifeguards. 

SBSC coaches encourage athletes to strive for their greatest potential, and lead the program with that goal in mind.  Since the founding of the club in 1964 SBSC athletes have been successful at the local, state, national and international level in the competitive sport of swimming. 

SBSC has produced Olympians, World Champions, NCAA Champions, National Records, Southern California Records, CIF Champions, and Channel League Champions.  SBSC alumni often continue their competitive swimming careers at D1, D2, and D3 universities across the country.

For all questions and to sign-up, please contact Jennifer at the swim office (805) 966-9757 or by e-mail [email protected]

