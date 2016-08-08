Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Youth Sports

SB Swim Club’s Theo Velikov Wins Gold, Silver at Western Zones Meet

By Sarah Rowe Stretz, Santa Barbara Swim Club | August 8, 2016 | 4:49 p.m.

Theo Velikov of the Santa Barbara Swim Club won gold and silver medals at the Western Senior Zones Swim Meet in Clovis last week.

The SBSC sent five swimmers to the competition, which featured some of the top age-group swimmers in the western United States. The others were Sean Apsey, Jade Mueller-Galbraith, Maija Ninness and Cassie Barkhorn.

Velikov won his gold in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.12. The time was a USA Junior National qualifying time. He claimed the silver medal in the 50 free with a qualifying time of 24.15.

Theo Velikov celebrates winning the gold medal in the 100 freestyle with Maija Ninness, who won the consolation final in the 200 meters. Click to view larger
Theo Velikov celebrates winning the gold medal in the 100 freestyle with Maija Ninness, who won the consolation final in the 200 meters. (Courtesy photo)

Barkhorn finished fourth in the 200 breaststroke and earned a Junior Nationals qualifying time of 2:39.99.

Ninness won the consolation finals of the 200 freestyle with a PR of 2:09.78, breaking the 2:10 barrier. She also competed in the 100 backstroke and finished sixth and placed 16th in the 200 backstroke with a PR by more than two seconds of 2:26.68.

Mueller-Galbraith improved her 400 individual medley PR by six seconds to finish in a time of 5:29.60.

Santa Barbara Swim Club provides year round youth and adult swim programming to the communities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. 

The primary objective at SBSC is to instruct and train our membership in the skills of swimming and to offer competitive opportunities and healthy fitness in a safe environment. 

SBSC coaches encourage athletes to strive for their greatest potential, and lead the program with that goal in mind.  Since the founding of the club in 1964 SBSC athletes have been successful at the local, state, national and international level in the competitive sport of swimming. 

SBSC has produced Olympians, World Champions, NCAA Champions, National Records, Southern California Records, CIF Champions, and Channel League Champions.  SBSC alumni often continue their competitive swimming careers at D1, D2, and D3 universities across the country.

For all questions and to sign-up, please contact Jennifer at the swim office (805) 966-9757 or by e-mail [email protected]

