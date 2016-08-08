SB Swim Club’s Theo Velikov Wins Gold, Silver at Western Zones Meet

Youth Sports

Theo Velikov of the Santa Barbara Swim Club won gold and silver medals at the Western Senior Zones Swim Meet in Clovis last week.

The SBSC sent five swimmers to the competition, which featured some of the top age-group swimmers in the western United States. The others were Sean Apsey, Jade Mueller-Galbraith, Maija Ninness and Cassie Barkhorn.

Velikov won his gold in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.12. The time was a USA Junior National qualifying time. He claimed the silver medal in the 50 free with a qualifying time of 24.15.

Barkhorn finished fourth in the 200 breaststroke and earned a Junior Nationals qualifying time of 2:39.99.

Ninness won the consolation finals of the 200 freestyle with a PR of 2:09.78, breaking the 2:10 barrier. She also competed in the 100 backstroke and finished sixth and placed 16th in the 200 backstroke with a PR by more than two seconds of 2:26.68.

Mueller-Galbraith improved her 400 individual medley PR by six seconds to finish in a time of 5:29.60.

