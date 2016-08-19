Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:36 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Santa Barbara Water Polo Stars Win Gold With USA Women’s Team in Rio

Local water polo stars Kami Craig, Sami Hill and Kiley Neushul guide Team USA to gold-medal victory against Italy

Kiley Neushul celebrates with coach Adam Krikorian after Team USA’s victory over Italy for the Rio Olympics gold medal. Neushul is a Dos Pueblos alum. Click to view larger
Kiley Neushul celebrates with coach Adam Krikorian after Team USA’s victory over Italy for the Rio Olympics gold medal. Neushul is a Dos Pueblos alum. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | August 19, 2016 | 1:44 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s three water polo Olympians came up triumphant on the biggest stage, helping lead Team USA to an emphatic 12-5 victory over Italy during the gold medal match on Friday at the Rio Olympics. 

Team USA’s Kiley Neushul looks for a score against Italy during the gold medal match at the Rio Olympics on Friday afternoon.
Team USA’s Kiley Neushul looks for a score against Italy during the gold medal match at the Rio Olympics on Friday afternoon. (USA Water Polo)

Dos Pueblos alum Kiley Neushul led the way with three goals for the U.S., while Kami Craig added a score of her own and drew a penalty shot.

After subbing in late during the fourth quarter, Sami Hill tallied two saves and played some valuable minutes in goal for the Americans.

Initially, Team USA jumped out to an early 1-0 lead before the Italians responded with a score of their own. 

Video by NBC Sports

However, with back-to-back goals from the dynamic duo of Neushul (Dos Pueblos alum) and Craig (Santa Barbara High alum), the Americans took a 3-1 advantage and never looked back.

Leading 5-3 at halftime, the U.S. compressed its defense even further and took advantage of numerous counterattack opportunities to extend its lead to 9-4 headed into the final period.

Eight players scored for the U.S., including the first five goals coming from different players: Courtney Mathewson, Neushul, Craig, Makenzie Fischer and Rachel Fattal.

“That’s been a theme for us this entire tournament,” Krikorian said of the goal-scoring.

“We played water polo different than any team has ever played this game,” goalie Ashleigh Johnson told reporters.

Team USA’s Kami Craig raises her arms in jubilation after clinching her third Olympic medal and second consecutive gold medal. Click to view larger
Team USA’s Kami Craig raises her arms in jubilation after clinching her third Olympic medal and second consecutive gold medal.  (USA Water Polo)

“One of the most athletic, creative, crafty teams to ever play the game,” Craig said in the press conference. “Not in the U.S. but in the world.”

"It's one of the best teams I've ever been a part of, and I've been a part of some really amazing teams,'' Neushul told ESPN. "The team is so versatile, so many different threats. We have speed. We have size. We have athleticism, and I think this team was one of the first teams to display all those different styles in one team.''

In the fourth quarter, Team USA head coach Adam Krikorian brought in Hill (DP alum) to replace starting  Johnson in the cage.

Friday’s complete domination of Italy provided the latest achievement for Team USA, which becomes the first group to win consecutive Olympic gold medals in women’s water polo. In six games, the Americans won all of their matches by an average margin of 6.8 goals. 

This squad has now won 22 games in a row dating back to a loss against Australia at the Kunshan Cup in China on May 31.

Sami Hill makes a save during the gold medal match. Hill is a Dos Pueblos alum. Click to view larger
Sami Hill makes a save during the gold medal match. Hill is a Dos Pueblos alum. (Peter Neushul photo)

During the Olympic tournament, Neushul finished with 10 goals while Craig tallied five scores of her own. In a limited role as backup goalkeeper, Hill had six saves. 

With distinctive chemistry and flair demonstrated throughout the Olympic tournament, the local trio proudly represented the Santa Barbara area while coming away with gold at the Rio Games. 

This emphatic victory marks the first time three locals on the same Olympic team have successfully claimed the ultimate prize.

For Craig, a three-time Olympian, this recent performance provides the latest accomplishment in a highly decorated career. The former Dons standout walks away from this grand stage with two consecutive gold medals and a silver medal from 2008.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Team USA and coaches celebrate in the pool after winning the gold medal. Click to view larger
Team USA and coaches celebrate in the pool after winning the gold medal. (Peter Neushul photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 