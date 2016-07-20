Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:04 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

SB Track Club Celebrating Olympian Barbara Nwaba With Community Event

UCSB alum and Santa Barbara Track Club member Barbara Nwaba is headed to the Olympic Games. Click to view larger
UCSB alum and Santa Barbara Track Club member Barbara Nwaba is headed to the Olympic Games. (David Monico photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 20, 2016 | 2:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Track Club is hosting a community event on Saturday to support and celebrate U.S. Olympian Barbara Nwaba, who will be competing in the heptathlon at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Nwaba, a UCSB alum, is the club's first Olympic qualifier. She won the heptathlon title at the USA Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.

To celebrate her achievement, the SBTC on Saturday, July 23 is staging the "Pathway of the Podium" at Westmont College at 9:30 a.m. The event will include an obstacle course, 800-meter time trial and a friends & family 4x400 relay. The activities are open to all ages. Entry fee is $10 per event, or families can purchase a pack of three tickets for $16.

If supporters cannot make the event but would like to support the Santa Barbara Track Club’s trip to the 2016 Olympic Games, you can look into the following options:

T-Shirt Campaign – https://www.booster.com/SBTCRoadToRio
Santa Barbara Track Club online donations - http://santabarbaratc.com/donate/

Here is a description of the events planned for Saturday:

Pathway to the Podium Obstacle Course (1 Ticket): You’ll be racing through the rain forest, crawling under barriers, sprinting around the trees, hitting targets on the road to your destination – The Rio Olympics Games. Action begins at 9:30 a.m.

800m Time Trial (1 Ticket): Race the 800m in our community race around the track. Barbara Nwaba has a personal best in the 800m of 2:07 and to punch her ticket to the Rio Olympic Games, she clocked a 2:11!. Can you beat her time? Races begin at 10 a.m.

Friends & Family 4x400m (1 Ticket): We’ll supply the relay baton – you supply the team! Pick your order and get the squad warmed up by 10:10. The race begins at 10:15. One lap per team member; if you only have three, someone can run twice.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 