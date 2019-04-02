SB Track Club to Stage Youth Clinic and Star-Studded Sam Adams Invitational

The Santa Barbara Track Club is conducting Sam Adams Week at Westmont College.
The local club will hold a free Youth Clinic for children ages 7-14 on Wednesday at the Warriors' track.
On Friday and Saturday, the Sam Adams Invitational will feature Olympians, World & National Champions starting their 2019 campaigns.
Tim Earhardt, the 2019 USA indoor decathlon champion from the SBTC, will compete along with Derek Drouin (2016 Olympic high jump champion) and Damian Warner (2016 Olympic bronze medalist) of Canada. Also scheduled to participate are Angela Whyte (3-time Olympian from Canada) and Grenada's Lindon Victor (2-18 Commonwealth Champion, Olympian, NCAA record holder) and Kurt Felix (two-time Olympian, NCAA Champion).
SBTC athletes competing include Juanita Webster-Freeman (USA) and Phillip Bailey (USA), in addition to select colleges from around the country.
On Saturday, the SBTC will conduct a Youth Tri-Challenge & 1-Mile Run. The SBTC invites all youth athletes to compete in events on the same track as their favorite Olympians and Olympic hopefuls. The 1-Mile Run is an SBAA Junior Grand Prix event.
