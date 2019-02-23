SB Track Club’s Tim Erhardt Wins U.S. Indoor Heptathlon Title

Track & Field

A trio of Santa Barbara Track Club athletes competed in multi-events competitions at the USATF Indoor Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

Tim Ehrhardt won his first USA title in the two-day heptathlon, scoring a personal best of 5,868 points. He scored 1,004 points with a 17-4.5 pole vault and went 23-2 in the long jump (828 points), and 6-7.5 in the high jump (822).

Juanita Webster-Freeman had her highest finish at a USA Championship with a fourth place in the one-day pentathlon, scoring a PR 4,255 points. She scored 1,050 in the 60-meter hurdles with a PR time of 8.35 seconds.

Rounding out the local group was Phil Bailey with an eighth-place finish in the heptathlon with 5,352 points.