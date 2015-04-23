Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Holding First Founding Day Street Festival

Celebrate 233 years of history at the birthplace of Santa Barbara, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (123 E. Canon Perdido St.) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

Celebrate all things Santa Barbara during the first Founding Day Street Festival, featuring Presidio Neighborhood businesses and local entertainment on an open street in the heart of downtown. Enjoy a costumed reenactment of the original Founding Ceremony held in 1782 and other family activities across the Presidio grounds.

This free event begins with a church service at 11 a.m. in the Presidio Chapel honoring the founding families, followed by an outdoor Founding Day program from noon to 1 p.m. featuring Los Soldados del Reál Presidio de Santa Bárbara, Early California dance and musical performances, and the presentation of Saint Barbara 2015 by the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Reina del Mar Parlor No. 126.

Following the ceremony, enjoy on-site educational activities throughout the Presidio that focus on the history and culture of early California. Converse with costumed demonstrators and experience life in Santa Barbara as it was during the late-1700s through heritage gardening, colonial cooking, pottery making, Chumash storytelling, archaeology and more.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara will offer free sketch session from 1-3 p.m. for the Kids Draw Architecture program. Other activities will include hula dancing, appearances by the Hawthorne Navy JROTC and Sino West Performing Arts, and performances by two of UCSB's a cappella groups Brothers From Other Mothers (BFOM) and Naked Voices.

Santa Barbara’s Founding Day is funded in part by the City of Santa Barbara Community Events and Festivals Program in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Towbes Foundation and the California State Parks Foundation.

Schedule of Events

Candlelight Dinner in the Historic Presidio Chapel

A memorable evening in the historic Presidio Chapel elegantly illuminated by candlelight as we enjoy an unforgettable taste of the past. Servers dressed in period costumes, a courtyard reception, four-course dinner, and light music will create a magical night never before experienced in the Presidio Chapel.

DATE & TIME: Friday, April 24 at 6 to 9 p.m.

LOCATION: Presidio Chapel, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

123 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, CA

COST: $350 per couple; $200 per person

For more information and to purchase tickets call 805.966.1279.

Founding Day Festival

Join us at Santa Barbara’s birthplace, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara, for a costumed reenactment of the founding ceremony, originally held on April 21, 1782. Afterwards, we’ll celebrate all things Santa Barbara during the first Founding Day street festival, featuring Presidio Neighborhood businesses and local entertainment on an open street in the heart of downtown.

DATE & TIME: Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

123 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara

FREE Admission

For more information call 805.965.0093 or visit www.sbthp.org.

Rancho Roundup

You won’t want to miss an evening including live music, dancing, entertainment, BBQ from Georgia's Smokehouse, Figueroa Mountain Beer, a VIP area and more.

DATE & TIME: Saturday, April 25 from 4 to 10 p.m.

LOCATION: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

123 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara

COST: $15 pre-order; $20 at the door; $75 VIP Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online at ranchoroundup.nightout.com.

For over 50 years, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) has worked to protect, preserve, restore, reconstruct, and interpret historic sites in Santa Barbara County. Founded in 1963 by Dr. Pearl Chase and other concerned community leaders, SBTHP operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park — Santa Barbara’s 18th century birthplace — under a unique agreement with California State Parks. The state has purchased the building that once housed Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens, providing an opportunity to interpret the history of Santa Barbara’s Asian American community in the Presidio Neighborhood. SBTHP owns and operates Casa de la Guerra, the 1820s home of Presidio Comandante José de la Guerra and his family; the restored home is now a museum featuring original furnishings and rotating exhibits. In 2009 SBTHP signed an agreement with State Parks to manage and develop the Santa Inés Mission Mills, located near the town of Solvang, as a future California State Park. In 2011, SBTHP was awarded the Trustees’ Emeritus Award for Excellence in the Stewardship of Historic Sites by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

With the help of continuing education programs and exhibits, SBTHP strives to encourage community involvement and foster an appreciation for Santa Barbara County’s distinctive history. Click here to learn more.

— Christa Clark Jones represents the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.